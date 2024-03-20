Drivers warned of long delays as traffic stopped on M1 in Derbyshire following accident

Drivers are warned of long delays as preparations are in place to start releasing traffic.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:55 GMT
Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the M1 northbound within J30 Barlborough due to a collision. Preparations are now in place to start releasing traffic.

Traffic is building up to Junction 29 A (Chesterfield / Bolsover).

National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of at least 45 minutes against expected traffic

