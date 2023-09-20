Drivers warned of long delays as traffic builds up after crash on M1 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire drivers are facing long delays on the M1 southbound following an accident on the motorway.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up on M1 Southbound from J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) to J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield). This is due to an accident earlier today.
Drivers have been warned of long delays as National Highways have reported there are currently delays of 30 minutes against the expected traffic.
