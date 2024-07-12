Drivers warned of long delays – as multi-vehicle collision closes busy Derbyshire road
A38 Burton Road in Willington is currently closed due to a multivehicle collision
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A38 Burton Road Southbound is currently closed between A50 J4 (Toyota Island, Willington) and A5132 (Willington / Eggington Turn Off, Egginton).
This is due to a multi-vehicle collision involving three cars.
Drivers are warned of long delays as congestion has built up to the Littleover turn-off. Surrounding routes in and around Willington are also heavily congested as traffic seeks an alternative.
