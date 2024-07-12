Drivers warned of long delays – as multi-vehicle collision closes busy Derbyshire road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A38 Burton Road in Willington is currently closed due to a multivehicle collision

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A38 Burton Road Southbound is currently closed between A50 J4 (Toyota Island, Willington) and A5132 (Willington / Eggington Turn Off, Egginton).

This is due to a multi-vehicle collision involving three cars.

Drivers are warned of long delays as congestion has built up to the Littleover turn-off. Surrounding routes in and around Willington are also heavily congested as traffic seeks an alternative.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice