A38 Burton Road in Willington is currently closed due to a multivehicle collision

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A38 Burton Road Southbound is currently closed between A50 J4 (Toyota Island, Willington) and A5132 (Willington / Eggington Turn Off, Egginton).

This is due to a multi-vehicle collision involving three cars.

Drivers are warned of long delays as congestion has built up to the Littleover turn-off. Surrounding routes in and around Willington are also heavily congested as traffic seeks an alternative.