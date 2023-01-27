Drivers warned of long delays as lanes closed on M1 in Derbyshire due to vehicle on fire
Drivers have been warned of delays as two lanes remain closed on M1 after a vehicle caught fire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 2:58pm
Drivers are facing long delays as two lanes are closed due to an earlier vehicle fire on M1 Northbound between J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) and J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield).
Traffic England reported that there are currently delays of one and a half hours against the expected traffic.
Traffic monitoring service Inrix at reported that traffic is queueing for six miles to Junction 26 (Nottingham / Eastwood).