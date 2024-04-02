Drivers warned of long delays as incident closes two lanes on M1 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays following an incident on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two two lanes are currently closed and traffic is queueing due on M1 Northbound between J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).
This is due to a broken down vehicle blocking the motorway.
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.
