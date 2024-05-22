Drivers warned of long delays as emergency repairs close two lanes on M1 in Derbyshire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are delays of up to 40 minutes on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
Two lanes remain closed on M1 Northbound to allow emergency road repairs between J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).
National Highways reports that heavy traffic is queuing all the way up to J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
There are currently delays of up to 40 minutes against expected traffic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.