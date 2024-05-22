Drivers warned of long delays as emergency repairs close two lanes on M1 in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Two lanes remain closed on M1 Northbound to allow emergency road repairs between J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).

National Highways reports that heavy traffic is queuing all the way up to J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...