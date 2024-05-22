Drivers warned of long delays as emergency repairs close two lanes on M1 in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd May 2024, 09:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
There are delays of up to 40 minutes on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Two lanes remain closed on M1 Northbound to allow emergency road repairs between J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).

National Highways reports that heavy traffic is queuing all the way up to J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

There are currently delays of up to 40 minutes against expected traffic.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireWorksopSheffieldMansfieldChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.