Drivers warned of long delays as emergency repairs close one lane on M1 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire drivers are warned of long delays as traffic is queuing on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed due to emergency repairs on M1 Northbound between J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) and J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).
Drivers have been warned as traffic is queuing for four miles.
Currently, there are delays of at least 25 minutes.
This story will be updated.