Drivers warned of long delays as busy Derbyshire road closed following accident

Derbyshire drivers have been warned of queuing traffic at A61 northbound.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that a lane is currently closed at Unstone-Dronfield By-Pass (A61) northbound.

This is due to an accident involving two vehicles between the Unstone turn off (Unstone) and B6057 Sheffield Road (Bowshaw Roundabout, Dronfield).

Inrix has have warned drivers of dealys as queueing traffic is building up.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that a lane is currently closed at Unstone-Dronfield By-Pass (A61) northbound.
This live story is being updated.

