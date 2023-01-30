Drivers warned of fines and penalty points - as Derbyshire police reminds e-scooters can't be used on roads or pavements
Police have warned Derbyshire drivers of fines and penalty points for using e-scooters on public roads or pavements.
Derbyshire police issued a statement reminding that e-scooters can't be registered as motor vehicles and taxed because they don't meet the safety regulations required.
As a result, it is not allowed to use them on roads, pavements, or other public spaces.
Anyone using an e-scooter in public places could face prosecution and the could have theirscooter could be seized.
Police said in the statement: “Even if you are given a fixed penalty ticket, riding without insurance attracts a £300 fine and 6 points on a driving license. If you don't have a licence, the points would be added automatically when you apply for one.
“We want to work with the public to make sure the roads are safe for everyone to use! Stay safe and keep e-scooter riding to private land with land owners permission.”