Drivers warned of fines and penalty points - as Derbyshire police reminds e-scooters can't be used on roads or pavements

Derbyshire police issued a statement reminding that e-scooters can't be registered as motor vehicles and taxed because they don't meet the safety regulations required.

As a result, it is not allowed to use them on roads, pavements, or other public spaces.

Anyone using an e-scooter in public places could face prosecution and the could have theirscooter could be seized.

Police have warned Derbyshire drivers of fines and penalty points for using e-scooters on public roads or pavements.

Police said in the statement: “Even if you are given a fixed penalty ticket, riding without insurance attracts a £300 fine and 6 points on a driving license. If you don't have a licence, the points would be added automatically when you apply for one.