Drivers warned of diversions as road closed at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Due to work on the new Paediatric Assessment Unit building, the road and footpath at the back of the Eye Centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. will be closed from 6pm to 10pm this evening.

Drivers and walkers have been advised that diversions will be in place until the road reopens at 10pm. Chesterfield Royal Hospital apologised for any inconvenience caused.

