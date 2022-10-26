Drivers warned of diversions as road closed at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Drivers and visitors to Chesterfield Royal Hospital are being warned of a road closure at the back of the hospital this evening.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
26th Oct 2022, 4:51pm
Due to work on the new Paediatric Assessment Unit building, the road and footpath at the back of the Eye Centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. will be closed from 6pm to 10pm this evening.
Drivers and walkers have been advised that diversions will be in place until the road reopens at 10pm. Chesterfield Royal Hospital apologised for any inconvenience caused.
The building work is part of a projce to create a new paediatric assessment unit alongside the Royal’s Nightingale children’s unit.