Drivers warned of disruption as road closed in Derbyshire village near Chesterfield - to allow gas main works
Church Lane in Calow is currently closed between the junctions with the A632 (Blacksmith Lane) and North Road.
The closure is in place to facilitate gas main renewal works and the road is set to be reopened on August 5. Access will be maintained, whenever reasonably possible, on the affected length of road.
The works, carried out by Cadent, will see old iron gas mains replaced with more durable plastic pipes. This is to ensure that a ‘safe and reliable gas supply’ is provided to local businesses and residents.
Derbyshire County Council issued the following statement regarding the closure: “The road will re-open as soon as the work is finished. This may be earlier than advertised. Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.