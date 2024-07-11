Drivers warned of disruption as road closed in Derbyshire village near Chesterfield - to allow gas main works

Church Lane in Calow is currently closed between the junctions with the A632 (Blacksmith Lane) and North Road.

Drivers are warned of disruption in Calow as gas works are in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church Lane in Calow is currently closed between the junctions with the A632 (Blacksmith Lane) and North Road.

The closure is in place to facilitate gas main renewal works and the road is set to be reopened on August 5. Access will be maintained, whenever reasonably possible, on the affected length of road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works, carried out by Cadent, will see old iron gas mains replaced with more durable plastic pipes. This is to ensure that a ‘safe and reliable gas supply’ is provided to local businesses and residents.

Derbyshire County Council issued the following statement regarding the closure: “The road will re-open as soon as the work is finished. This may be earlier than advertised. Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place.”