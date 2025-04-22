Drivers warned of disruption as police incident closes exit slip at busy Derbyshire A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire drivers are warned of disruption on the Toyota Island and the A50 in Derby.

A traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that the Westbound exit slip at A50 is closed at J4 A38 Burton Road (Toyota Island) in Derby as a police incident is ongoing.

National Highways have reported that this is due to a medical emergency.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.15 and 7.30 pm.

Derbyshire police have been contacted for a comment.