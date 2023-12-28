News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Drivers warned of disruption as flooding leaves another busy Derbyshire road closed

Derbyshire drivers have been warned of disruption as A52 Eastbound is currently closed.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:11 GMT
The traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A52 (Brian Clough Way) Eastbound in Stapleford is currently closed and traffic is queueing.

This is due to flooding between B6003 Toton Lane (Bardills Island) and A6007 Ilkeston Road (Bramcote Island).

There are currently 19 flood alerts and one flood warning in place in Derbyshire.

