Drivers warned of disruption as diversion in place after accident closes busy Derbyshire road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A38 in Derbyshire is closed southbound between the between A610 (Ripley) and the B6179 (Coxbench) to allow for a recovery operation to take place following a collision involving a car which left the carriageway.
Derbyshire Police are in attendance and will be coordinating the recovery operation.
Traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.
Light vehicles are urged to exit the A38(T) at the Ripley grade-separated junction and turn east onto the A610. After the third roundabout, drivers are asked to turn right onto Steam Mill Lane, which becomes Peasehill Road. Then they should turn left at the junction with Derby Road (B6179) and continue for 6.75km to rejoin the southbound A38(T) via the slip road at Coxbench junction
HGV vehicles are asked to exit A38(T) at the Ripley grade-separated junction and turn east onto the A610 an continue for approximately 16.4km to the M1 Junction 26, before taking the M1 southbound exit and continue to Junction 25. They should take the westbound A52(T) tnd continue for approximately 11.3km to Pentagon Island and turn right onto the A61 Sir Frank Whittle Way. They should continue straight on for approximately 3.5km to the Little Eaton roundabout to rejoin the southbound A38(T).