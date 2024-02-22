Drivers warned of disruption as diversion in place after accident closes busy Derbyshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A38 in Derbyshire is closed southbound between the between A610 (Ripley) and the B6179 (Coxbench) to allow for a recovery operation to take place following a collision involving a car which left the carriageway.

Derbyshire Police are in attendance and will be coordinating the recovery operation.

Traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

A38 Southbound is closed from A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island, Somercotes) to Hartshay Interchange (Ripley).

Light vehicles are urged to exit the A38(T) at the Ripley grade-separated junction and turn east onto the A610. After the third roundabout, drivers are asked to turn right onto Steam Mill Lane, which becomes Peasehill Road. Then they should turn left at the junction with Derby Road (B6179) and continue for 6.75km to rejoin the southbound A38(T) via the slip road at Coxbench junction