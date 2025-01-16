Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The roadworks between Junctions 28 and 30 of M1 will continue until the end of March.

National Highways have initially announced that roadworks between the junctions 28 and 30 of M1 in Derbyshire are set to be completed by the end of January.

But yesterday (Wednesday, January 15) the website was updated with a new completion date – with the works expected to continue until the end of March.

National Highways have explained that the initial announcement on the website contained an ‘error’ and confirmed that the works are set to be completed within the next two and a half months.

The works, which commenced in April last year, are a part of a scheme to create 20 new emergency areas between the junctions 28 and 30 of M1.

Emergency areas are set to provide a place to stop in an emergency when motorists are unable to exit the motorway or stop at a service area.

They will be 100m long, to accommodate lorries and recovery vehicles, and will be equipped with emergency telephones linking directly to National Highways’ control rooms to get help on the way quickly.

To allow for the works to be carried out safely, lane one of the motorway will remain closed throughout the duration of our work. Lanes two, three and four remain open with a 50mph speed limit in place.

CCTV cameras will continue to monitor the carriageway and 24-hour free recovery will be in operation.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The safety and confidence of people travelling on England’s motorways and major A-roads is our highest priority.

“We always do our best to minimise disruption and we apologise in advance should this work cause an inconvenience to you.

“Existing emergency areas on the motorways will remain open wherever possible. At limited locations where it's necessary to temporarily close an emergency area, a temporary emergency area will be provided nearby and clearly signed.”