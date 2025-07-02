Drivers warned of disruption as car fire leaves busy Derbyshire road closed

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as emergency services are tackling a car fire near Barlborough.

A road closure is in place on an unnamed stretch of road cut through from Rotherham Road, Barlborough to the A619 Layby at Speetley Farm this morning (Wednesday, July 2)

This is due to an incident involving a car fire.

Emergency services are in attendance and Derbyshire police have urged the motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.