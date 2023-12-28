Drivers warned of disruption as busy Derbyshire road flooded
Derbyshire drivers are warned of disruption as A38 Northbound is currently affected by floods.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that stop-start traffic is in place on A38 Northbound after B6179 (Coxbench / Kilburn).
The disruption has been caused by the surface water on the road, following heavy rainfall.
This comes as there are 19 flood alerts and one flood warning in place in Derbyshire today.