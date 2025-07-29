Drivers warned of disruption as busy Chesterfield road set for temporary road closure
A temporary road closure will be in place on Manor Road in Brimington between Monday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 20.
A stretch of the road between the junction with the A619 (Chesterfield Road) and Eastmoor Road will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day.
The closure is set to allow for carriageway repair works to be carried out.
A diversion will be in place via the A619, Inkersall Road, Staveley Road, the A632, Blacksmith Lane, Eastmoor Road and vice versa.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Access will be maintained, whenever reasonably possible, on the affected length of road.
"Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place.
"The road will re-open as soon as the work is finished. This may be earlier than advertised. Anyone needing further information should ring Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.”
