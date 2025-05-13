Drivers warned of delays this morning after collision along M1 in Derbyshire
Motorists are set to face delays along the M1 in Derbyshire this morning after a crash.
National Highways have reported that a collision has taken place on the exit slip road at Junction 29 of the M1 at Heath.
Drivers looking to leave the motorway to access the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield are facing delays following the crash.
National Highways have advised that normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 10.15am today.