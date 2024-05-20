Drivers warned of delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning

By Phil Bramley
Published 20th May 2024, 07:56 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 07:57 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning and advised to leave longer times for their journey.

National Highways is reporting heavy traffic and congestion on the M1 southbound between junctions J30 and J29A this morning

There are currently delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic

