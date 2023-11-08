News you can trust since 1855
Drivers warned of delays on the A38 in Derbyshire this morning after crash

Rush-hour drivers in Derbyshire are being warned of delays caused by slow-moving traffic on the busy A38 this morning.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 8th Nov 2023, 07:33 GMT
The A38 Queensway southbound at Allestree is partially blocked, with very slow traffic due to an accident at A6 Duffield Road (Palm Court Island).

There are reports of congestion on the road back to Coxbench.

There are also delays of around 15 minutes caused by congestion on the A617 Eastbound towards the M1 Junction 29 in Chesterfield

