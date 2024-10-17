Drivers warned of delays on M1 motorway in Derbyshire after lane closure

Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning, after an incident has led to the closure of one of the lanes.

Highways England says the incident, on the M1 northbound between junctions J29A and J30, has been caused by a broken down vehicle on a stretch of smart motorway.

One lane has been closed and there are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic flow.

The incident is expected to clear by 9.30am today

