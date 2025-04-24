Drivers warned of delays on M1 in Derbyshire as medical emergency leaves one lane closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 14:13 BST
Drivers are warned of delays on M1 northbound in Derbyshire due to a medical incident.

One lane is currently closed on M1 northbound between J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) and J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

National Highways have reported that this is due to a ‘medical emergency’ earlier this afternoon.

Drivers are warned of disruption and as of 2pm there are currently delays of approximately 30 minutes.

