Drivers warned of delays on M1 in Derbyshire as medical emergency leaves one lane closed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers are warned of delays on M1 northbound in Derbyshire due to a medical incident.
One lane is currently closed on M1 northbound between J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) and J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).
National Highways have reported that this is due to a ‘medical emergency’ earlier this afternoon.
Drivers are warned of disruption and as of 2pm there are currently delays of approximately 30 minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.