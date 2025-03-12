Two lanes have reopened while further two lanes remain closed on M1 Northbound between J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) after a lorry fire.

As of 1.15 pm motorists are facing delays of approximately 40 minutes. Surrounding routes around Alfreton, Clay Cross and Chesterfield are also congested as traffic seeks an alternative.

A spokesperson for National Highways East Midlands said: “The M1 Northbound between J28 Pinxton and J29 near Tibshelf is now open following the earlier vehicle fire.

“Lane 1 and 2 remains closed for specialist recovery and debris clear up is in progress.

“Delays are in excess of 45 minutes and congestion of approximately six miles on approach.”

Two lanes which were closed on M1 Southbound due to the incident earlier this morning have now reopened.

Emergency services including Derbyshire police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire involving a lorry on the M1 northbound between junction 28 and junction 29, near to Tibshelf Services, is now out.

“Firefighters were called to the fire at 8:48 hours today. Fire crews from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Clay Cross with a water carrier, and Nottinghamshire's Ashfield, remain on scene dampening down.

“Lane closures remain in place to allow for emergency services to deal with the incident.”

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.45pm and 5pm today.

1 . Lorry fire "The fire involving a lorry on the M1 northbound between junction 28 and junction 29, near to Tibshelf Services, is now out."