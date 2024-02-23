Drivers warned of delays on M1 after crash closes two lanes of the motorway
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 this morning, after a crash closed two lanes of the motorway.
National Highways is reporting that the crash has closed lanes on the M1 northbound between junctions J33 and J34, with drivers facing delays of 15 minutes.
The incident is impacting drivers as far back as Junction 30 and normal traffic conditions are not expected to return before 10.30am this morning.