Drivers are being warned of delays on the A617 bypass in Chesterfield, towards the M1 at junction 29, this morning

Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting heavy congestion on the Hasland bypass this morning and warning rush-hour drivers they face delays on the road.

They say heavy congestion is causing delays of around 10 minutes for drivers going towards the M1 junction 29 at Heath.