Drivers warned of delays of up to one hour - as two lanes closed on M1 in Derbyshire after accident
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are currently closed on M1 following an accident involving a van on M1 Northbound before the junction with J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
All traffic was temporarily held earlier this afternoon – but two out of four lanes have now reopned.
Eight miles of congestion have built up to Tibshelf Services between J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 (Chesterfield)
National highways have reported that there are currently delays of 60 minutes against expected traffic.
Normal traffic conditions are expected around 7 pm.