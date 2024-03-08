Drivers warned of delays of up to one hour - as two lanes closed on M1 in Derbyshire after accident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are currently closed on M1 following an accident involving a van on M1 Northbound before the junction with J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

All traffic was temporarily held earlier this afternoon – but two out of four lanes have now reopned.

Eight miles of congestion have built up to Tibshelf Services between J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 (Chesterfield)

National highways have reported that there are currently delays of 60 minutes against expected traffic.