Drivers warned of delays in Chesterfield this afternoon amid reports of accident near Ravenside Retail Park

Motorists have been warned of delays in Chesterfield town centre – after multiple reports of an accident near the Ravenside Retail Park.

Drivers in Chesterfield may face delays this afternoon, amid reports of an accident close to the Ravenside Retail Park.

A number of residents have reported facing heavy traffic in the town centre on social media, and traffic monitoring site Inrix has warned drivers of delays along the A617 approaching Chesterfield town centre – with congestion building from Horns Bridge Roundabout. Traffic is also leading to delays for drivers along Hady Hill.

This is a developing story that will be updated with any further information. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.