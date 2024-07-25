Drivers warned of delays as works start at busy Chesterfield road
‘Utility asset works’ by energy provider National Grid have commenced at Ringwood Road in Brimington earlier today (July 25).
Traffic control is in place with two-way signals helping drivers to navigate through the area.
Traffic has been queuing in Brimington throughout the day and traffic monitoring website Causeway one.network has reported that further delays are ‘likely’.
The works are set to continue for a week and are expected to end by midnight on Wednesday, August 1.
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "While we install a new cable on Ringwood Road, two-way signals will be in place between 25 July and 1 August.
"There may be slight delays to journeys during busy times. We'd like to thank motorists in Brimington for their patience and understanding and are sorry for any inconvenience caused."
