Drivers warned of delays as vehicle fire closes lane on busy Derbyshire A-road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays this afternoon due to vehicle fire on A50.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on A50 Eastbound from J2 A6 (Derby / Alvaston) to J1 B6540 Tamworth Road (Long Eaton) due to a vehicle fire.

National Highways estimate that there are currently delays of at least 10 minutes against expected traffic.

This breaking story will be updated.