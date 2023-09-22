Drivers warned of delays as two roads closed following motorbike crash in Derbyshire town
Derby Road and Petersham Road in Long Eaton are currently closed, with slow traffic building up following an accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A6005 Derby Road in Long Eaton is closed in both directions following a motorbike crash in the early hours of this morning, Friday, September 22.
The road is closed between Eaton Grange Drive and Derby Road. Petersham Road is also closed due to the incident.
The traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up following the accident.