Drivers warned of delays as traffic temporarily held on M1 in Derbyshire due to police incident

Drivers have been warned of delays as traffic is temporarily held on M1 both ways.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that all traffic is being temporarily held both ways on M1 between J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) and J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

This is due to a police incident,

National highways have reported that normal traffic conditions are expected between 6.15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This live story is being updated.

