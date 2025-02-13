Drivers warned of delays - as stop-start traffic in place on M1 in Derbyshire after accident

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Feb 2025, 14:15 BST
Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journeys as congestion has built up to to Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).placeholder image
Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journeys as congestion has built up to to Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
Drivers are warned of delays on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that stop-start traffic is currently in place on M1 Northbound from Junction 29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) to Junction 30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

This is due to an accident which took place earlier this afternoon.

Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journeys as congestion has built up to to Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

Related topics:DriversDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice