Drivers warned of delays - as stop-start traffic in place on M1 in Derbyshire after accident

Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journeys as congestion has built up to to Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

Drivers are warned of delays on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that stop-start traffic is currently in place on M1 Northbound from Junction 29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) to Junction 30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

This is due to an accident which took place earlier this afternoon.

Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journeys as congestion has built up to to Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).