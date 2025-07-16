Drivers warned of delays as spilled load blocks busy Derbyshire road
Derbyshire drivers are facing disruption on the A5111 Southbound.
The A5111 Raynesway Northboundis partially blocked between the A52 Brian Clough Way and the A6.
This is due to shed load blocking the road.
Drivers are warned of delays and disruption as congestion has built up to the A6 Alvaston Bypass for traffic towards Derby and on surrounding routes including Shardlow Road and London Road.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.45pm and 6pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.