Drivers warned of delays as rush hour accident on M1 in Derbyshire leaves one lane closed
Motorists are facing disruption as one lane is closed on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire.
One lane is currently closed on the M1 southbound between J28 (Tibshelf) and J29 (Mansfield / Chesterfield) due to a collision.
Motorists are warned of disruption and delays.
National Highways have reported that the normal traffic conditions are expected between 6.30 and 6.45 pm.
