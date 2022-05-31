Drivers warned of delays as overturned car blocks traffic on A38

Part of the A38 is closed this morning (May 31) after a multi-vehicle collision which has caused a vehicle to overturn

The northbound carriageway is currently closed at the junction with the A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island, Alfreton).

An earlier closure on the southbound carriageaway has now reopened.

Highways England said the closure is due to a multi-vehicle collision this morning (May 31) which has caused a vehicle to overturn.

Delays of over half an hour are expected, with reports of over 2.5 miles of congestion on the approach.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene.