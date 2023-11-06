News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Drivers warned of delays as overturned car blocks busy Derbyshire roundabout

A busy roundabout is partially blocked after an accident involving an overturned car.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that the junction between A38 Burton Road and A50 J4 near Findern is currently partially blocked.

This is due to an accident involving an overturned car at the Toyota Island.

National Highways has confirmed that clearing works are currently ongoing and drivers have been warned of lonf delays.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireNational Highways