Drivers warned of delays as overturned car blocks busy Derbyshire roundabout
A busy roundabout is partially blocked after an accident involving an overturned car.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that the junction between A38 Burton Road and A50 J4 near Findern is currently partially blocked.
This is due to an accident involving an overturned car at the Toyota Island.
National Highways has confirmed that clearing works are currently ongoing and drivers have been warned of lonf delays.