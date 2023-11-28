Drivers warned of delays as one lane remains closed on busy Derbyshire road - seven hours after accident involving van
The traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A38 Northbound is still closed from B6179 Derby Road (Holbrook) to Hartshay Interchange (Ripley).
This is due to an accident involving a van in the early hours of today, Tuesday, November 28.
The force was called to reports of a single vehicle incident at 5.10am. A van was towing a trailer with farm machinery.
The machinery came lose causing the van to topple over. This caused the road to be closed for some time in order to recover the machinery. There were no injuries and the incident was left in the care of the Highways Agency.
The traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is still causing delays, after over seven hours since the incident.