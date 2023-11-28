Drivers have been warned of delays as A38 Northbound in Derbyshire is still closed.

A38 Northbound is currently closed from B6179 Derby Road (Holbrook) to Hartshay Interchange (Ripley).

This is due to an accident involving a van in the early hours of today, Tuesday, November 28.

The force was called to reports of a single vehicle incident at 5.10am. A van was towing a trailer with farm machinery.

The machinery came lose causing the van to topple over. This caused the road to be closed for some time in order to recover the machinery. There were no injuries and the incident was left in the care of the Highways Agency.