Drivers warned of delays – as one lane closed on M1 in Derbyshire
One lane remains closed on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is closed and ‘slow traffic’ is building up on M1 Northbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).
This is due to a broken-down vehicle blocking the motorway.
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic
