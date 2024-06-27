Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One lane remains closed on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is closed and ‘slow traffic’ is building up on M1 Northbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).

This is due to a broken-down vehicle blocking the motorway.