Drivers have been warned of disruption as A52 in Derbyshire is partially blocked this afternoon.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A52 Brian Clough Way Eastbound is partially blocked.

This is due to obstruction on the road before M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby).

