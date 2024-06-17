Drivers warned of delays as 'obstruction' blocks busy Derbyshire road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jun 2024, 16:32 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 20:37 BST
Drivers have been warned of disruption as A52 in Derbyshire is partially blocked this afternoon.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A52 Brian Clough Way Eastbound is partially blocked.

This is due to obstruction on the road before M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as traffic is building up.

