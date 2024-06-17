Drivers warned of delays as multi vehicle collision blocks busy Derbyshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are warned of delays as A52 in Derbyshire is currently blocked.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A52 Brian Clough Way Westbound is currently blocked from M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) to Victoria Avenue (Ockbrook).

This is due to a collision involving five vehicles.