Drivers warned of delays as lane on busy Derbyshire road closed after accident
One lane is currently closed on A38 Southbound in Derbyshire following an accident.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed due to an accident on A38 at A610 / B6441 (Hartshay Interchange).
The traffic is queueing on A38 Southbound between the junctions with the A61 in Alfreton and the A610 in Hartshay.
National Highways reported that there are currently delays of about 20 minutes.