Drivers warned of delays as incident involving overturned car closes busy Derbyshire road

A52 Brian Clough Way in Derbyshire remains closed following an accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:43 BST
A52 Brian Clough Way Westbound in Sandiacre is currently closed between M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) and Victoria Avenue (Ockbrook turn off, Borrowash).

This is due to an accident involving an overturned car.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported traffic is building up with congestion to the Bardills Roundabout.