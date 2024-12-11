Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays on M1 Northbound between Tibshelf Services and J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) following a vehicle fire.

National Highways have confirmed that all lanes have now reopened but there is still approximately 4.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.

Two lanes were closed on the motorway around midday today, leading to over five miles of congestion, causing delays of 60 minutes to the motorists.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a van fire on the M1 Northbound between junction 28 for Pinxton and junction 29 for Heath at 11.55 pm today (Wednesday 11 December).

“Derbyshire fire crews from Chesterfield attended the scene supported by Nottinghamshire crews from Ashfield. Chesterfield crews have now left the scene with Ashfield crews remaining in attendance.”

1 . Motorway Camera Firefighters remain on the scene of a van fire on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire. Photo: Motorway Cameras Photo Sales