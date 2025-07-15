Drivers warned of delays as fire closes busy Derbyshire road near Chesterfield

Motorists are warned of disruption on the A6175 near Chesterfield.

A road closure is currently in place on the A6175 (Williamthorpe Road) between Holmewood and the junction with the B6038 Chesterfield Road (North Wingfield) due to a fire.

Derbyshire police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “There is a road closure in place whilst we assist the fire service in dealing with a blaze at a property in North Wingfield.

“We were called to the scene at about 8.45am and all occupants are out of the property and have been accounted for.

“A large section of Williamthorpe Road is currently closed whilst we deal with the incident. Motorists are advised to please seek alternative routes at this time.”

A spokesperson for DFRS said: “Firefighters are currently in attendance at a house fire on Williamthorpe Road in North Wingfield following an emergency call to fire control operators at 08:32 hours. “One dog has been rescued from the property. All persons are accounted for. “Fire crews from Clay Cross, Staveley and Chesterfield initially attended the incident, however this has now been scaled back with only Chesterfield remaining on scene.”