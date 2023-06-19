News you can trust since 1855
Drivers warned of delays as exit slip closed at M1 in Derbyshire during rush hour

Drivers have been warned of delays as an entry slip road on M1 Northbound remains closed.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A6192 Erin Road, entry slip road to M1 Northbound, is currently closed.

This is due to a broken down lorry at Junction 29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

Highways England have warned of possible delays – as the incident is not expected to be cleared before 5pm.

This live story is being updated.

