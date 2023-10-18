Drivers warned of delays - as entry slip closed and heavy traffic on M1 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of heavy traffic and delays on M1 Northbound.
Highways England report that the entry slip at junction J29A on M1 is currently closed. This is due to a broken down lorry and shed load on the motorway.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported heavy traffic is building up on M1 Northbound between J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) to J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).
Highways England predict that the entry slip will reopen after 1pm.