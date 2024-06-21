Drivers warned of delays – as busy Derbyshire road near Chesterfield blocked after multivehicle collision

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Jun 2024, 16:02 BST
Drivers are warned of delays as A617 Eastbound is blocked after a collision.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A617 Eastbound in Heath is currently blocked.

This is due to a collision with three vehicles involved before M1 J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

Drivers are warned of long delays.

