News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road closed in both ways following accident

Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays as a busy road near Ilkeston remains closed.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Ilkeston Road (A609) in Stanley Common is currently closed following an accident.

The road remains closed in both ways between A608 Main Road and Glendon Street.

Drivers have been warned of delays and asked to seek alternative routes.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireIlkeston