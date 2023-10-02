Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road closed in both ways following accident
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays as a busy road near Ilkeston remains closed.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Ilkeston Road (A609) in Stanley Common is currently closed following an accident.
The road remains closed in both ways between A608 Main Road and Glendon Street.
Drivers have been warned of delays and asked to seek alternative routes.