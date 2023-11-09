News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road closed in both directions following accident

The A52 in Brailsford is currently blocked in two directions following an accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A52 Main Road in Brailsford is currently closed in both ways due to an accident at Luke Lane.

Drivers have been warned of delays as slow traffic is building up. This story is being updated.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshire